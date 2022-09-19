New Delhi: Chinese technology giant OnePlus on Monday said that its Diwali Head Start Sale 2022 will start from September 22. The company is likely to offer heavy discounts on smartphones, TWS earbuds, TVs, and more. There will be no-cost EMI options available for a duration of up to 12 months.Also Read - Craze To Grow Taller In American Men; Surgical Process Can Increase Height By Up To 6 Inches

Oneplus has revealed slew of deals that will go live during the OnePlus Diwali Head Start Sale 2022. In fact, OnePlus has also teased the arrival of the OnePlus Nord watch during the sale. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 20,000. Deals/Offers Here

Here are some of the expected deals:

OnePlus has said that the OnePlus 10 Pro’s price will be reduced to ₹55,999 from ₹66,999.

Features of OnePlus 10 Pro: Also Read - Good News for iPhone Lovers! Apple iPhone 13 Gets Massive Price Cut Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

The 5G smartphone sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display

The OnePlus 10 Pro powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The handset runs on Android 12 based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.

Deals

OnePlus 10R 5G cost will commence from ₹29,999 instead of ₹34,999.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will come with a price tag of ₹26,999 instead of ₹28,999.

The OnePlus TV Y1 series will cost ₹14,999 instead of ₹18,999 during the sale.

OnePlus Nord Buds will come at a price of ₹2,099 instead of ₹2,799.

These earbuds are equipped with 12.4mm titanium drivers and are claimed to provide a total of up to 30 hours of listening time with the case.

OnePlus Buds Pro cost will be reduced to ₹6,490 from ₹9,990.

The adaptive noise cancellation feature of this TWS earbuds is said to suppress up to 40db of ambient noise.