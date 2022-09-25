OnePlus Diwali Sale: Chinese technology giant OnePlus is offering a slew of offers and discounts on many of products including Smart TVs in its festive sale which commenced on September 22, 2022. The customers can also get a massive discount offers on wearables and smartphones.

Those who are interested can also avail an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on buying the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition via SBI Credit cards. The customers can also get an additional instant cashback of Rs 500 via Amazon Pay on all prepaid payments with the purchase of the Oneplus 10R Prime Edition for Amazon Prime members.

Here are some of the exciting offers on Smart Tv:

OnePlus TV Y Series 32 | 43 Y1S Edge

At OnePlus sale the smart television is available at a discounted price of ₹13,999 instead of ₹23,999. Customers can avail an instant discount up to ₹2,000 on using Axis Bank cards on this deal. Moreover, interested buyers can get ₹2,000 additional off by linking to the Red Cable Club.

OnePlus TV Y Series 32 | 43 Y1S

The OnePlus TV Y Series 32 | 43 Y1S is available at a discounted price of ₹12,999 instead of ₹21,999.

Customers can avail an instant discount up to ₹3,000 on using Axis Bank cards on this deal.

Interested buyers can get ₹2,000 additional off by linking to the Red Cable Club.

OnePlus TV 43 | 50 Y1S Pro

The OnePlus TV 43 | 50 Y1S Pro comes at a discounted price of ₹26,999 instead of ₹39,999.

Customers can avail an instant discount up to ₹3,000 on using Axis Bank cards on this deal.

Those who are interested can also get Rs 2,000 additional off by linking to the Red Cable Club.

OnePlus TV U Series 50 | 55 | 65 U1S

This smart TV is available during the OnePlus sale at a discounted price of ₹34,999 instead of ₹49,999.

Customers can avail an instant discount up to ₹5,000 on using Axis Bank cards on this deal.

Interested buyers can get ₹2,000 additional off by linking to the Red Cable Club.

OnePlus TV Q1 Series