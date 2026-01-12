Home

Technology

OnePlus Freedom Sale 2026: OnePlus 15, 13 and Nord series see massive price cuts with bank offers

OnePlus Freedom Sale 2026: OnePlus 15, 13 and Nord series see massive price cuts with bank offers

OnePlus Freedom Sale 2026 brings massive discounts on flagship phones, Nord series, earbuds and tablets with bank offers, freebies and no-cost EMIs for Indian buyers.

OnePlus has kicked off its Freedom Sale in India, starting from 16 January 2026, bringing exciting price cuts, bank discounts and no-cost EMI offers across a wide range of devices – from flagship smartphones to audio accessories and tablets. These deals are set to run for a limited time, with many offers valid only until 26 January, giving tech lovers a great reason to shop early this year.

Flagship Phones Slashed: OnePlus 15 & 13 Series Lead the Deals

At the heart of the sale are discounts on OnePlus’s flagship line-up. The premium OnePlus 15 series headlines the event, available at a net price starting around ₹68,999 after instant bank discounts and payment offers – a notable drop from its original retail price. Buyers during the sale period even get complimentary OnePlus Nord Buds 3 with select purchases, sweetening the deal further.

The popular OnePlus 15R is also seeing aggressive pricing, dipping to an effective ₹44,999 for early buyers, thanks to bank-linked instant savings and flexible EMIs. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13 lineup – including the 13, 13R, and compact 13s variants – is discounted substantially, with prices beginning from roughly ₹37,999 under the current offers.

Prices vary across retailers like oneplus.in, Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital and more, giving shoppers plenty of choices.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Nord Series Gets Mid-Range Boost

The mid-range OnePlus Nord series hasn’t been left out either. The Nord 5 is being offered for nearly ₹30,999 after discounts, while the Nord CE5 lands below ₹23,000 on many platforms – putting capable 5G-ready phones within reach for budget-conscious buyers. Both models also include complimentary accessories like magnetic cases during the Freedom Sale.

Audio & Tablet Deals Too!

It’s not just phones that are cheaper – OnePlus’s audio lineup is enjoying marked price falls. The OnePlus Buds 4 can be snagged for around ₹4,999, and the higher-end Buds Pro 3 fall under ₹10,000 across sale channels. More affordable Nord audio gear such as Nord Buds 3 Pro and Nord Buds 3r are also on offer, making it a great time to upgrade wireless audio accessories.

Tablets are part of the event too: the OnePlus Pad Go 2 starts at about ₹23,999 with freebies, while the OnePlus Pad 3 sees sizable savings with bank offers applied.

Best Time to Buy?

With these temporary price cuts, bank discounts and flexible EMI plans, this sale could be one of the best chances in early 2026 to pick up OnePlus devices at significantly reduced prices. Whether you’re chasing flagship performance or mid-range value, the Freedom Sale has something for every buyer – though deals like these won’t stick around for long!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.