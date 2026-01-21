Home

Technology

Is OnePlus really stopping phone sales in India? Official statement clears the air

Is OnePlus really stopping phone sales in India? Official statement clears the air

OnePlus has denied reports claiming it is stopping smartphone sales in India, clarifying that its operations, retail presence, and customer support continue without disruption.

Reports about OnePlus potentially shutting down its smartphone business started popping up online since yesterday. This created a sense of panic amongst OnePlus’ users and customers who were quite attached to the “Never Settle” tagline associated with the brand till date. According to some reports, OnePlus is allegedly being slowly phased out by its parent company OPPO.

However, as more details started emerging OnePlus wasted no time in shutting down these rumours –

Reason Behind the OnePlus Shutdown Rumours

The rumours started after Android Headlines reported that OnePlus is allegedly going through “major changes” internally. Reportedly OnePlus global shipments have dropped, multiple launches have been called off and they’ve closed multiple brick-and-mortar outlets, especially in India and China. Android Headlines also reported that thousands of retail outlets across India stopped selling OnePlus devices, as sellers weren’t making any profits.

These changes came after OPPO recently announced plans to merge some of its sub-brands and teams, leading to speculations that OnePlus may no longer be in the smartphone business.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

OnePlus Denies Rumours of Shutting Down

When confronted with these reports OnePlus India came out with a statement confirming that the brand is neither shutting down nor exiting any market. “Business as usual here at OnePlus India,” read the statement. “Phones are selling, our stores are OPEN and there are no layoffs or launch delays to announce.”

I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations.

We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so.

Never Settle. pic.twitter.com/eAGA7iy3Xs — Robin Liu (@RobinLiuOnePlus) January 21, 2026

On X (formerly Twitter), OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu posted that recent rumours about the company shutting down were untrue stating that they were “false and unverified”. Liu advised customers, partners and the press to “Refer only to our official channels for accurate information.”

“There’s no need to panic. We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so,” he added.

What this means for OnePlus Users

If you’re currently an OnePlus user or planning to purchase OnePlus smartphone in India here’s what you need to know:

OnePlus smartphones are selling in India and are supported by the company.

There has been no confirmation from OnePlus about shutting down or phasing out of business from India.

As the competition heats up in the smartphone industry, companies tend to change their strategies often. But it doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ll completely exit the market. There might be some restructuring within the company but OnePlus will still be around for the foreseeable future.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.