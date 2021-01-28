OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei launched a new technology venture named ‘NOTHING’. Carl Pei parted ways from OnePlus last year after internal power struggle within the company. He further said about paying attention towards other projects as he has been associated with OnePlus from last seven years and now want to take some time off. The new company started by Carl Pei has been named ‘Nothing’. Regarding this unique name of the company, Carl Pei has said that the motive behind the name is to bring a technology that remains invisible despite being influenced in people’s lives. He said – Also Read - OnePlus 9 to Feature Flat Display With Hole-punch Design: Report

"Nothing's mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future."

He further added –

“We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background feel like nothing.”

The company is headquartered in London and will be launching its first smart devices or smartphones in the first half of 2021. He first announced about new start up in December 2020 immediately after raising $7 million for his new venture from investors like Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin, Steve Huffman, Liam Casey, Paddy Cosgrave, and Josh Buckley. However, he didn’t reveal much information about his plans. The Swedish Tech entrepreneur also received confidential amount from Kunal Shah, the founder of CRED in SEED Investment.

With a recent interview with ‘The Verge’, Pei declined about revealing some of the details and about with which company ‘Nothing’ plans to compete. He said –

“Right now… the team is being built, so we want to focus on simpler categories. But as our team gains capabilities and skills we want to start moving up. The ultimate vision of having everything connected in a seamless way, that can only happen when you have multiple categories of products that are connected.”

However, there’s not much information about what ‘Nothing’ will bring for users, but according to a report from ‘Wired’, the company could launch headphones, or something related to music. When asked about the same, Pei denied saying company’s planning ‘So much more than that.’ But he did mention about selling hardware rather than software. He said –

“We haven’t spent too much time thinking about the software portion of it. It definitely needs to be a good user experience if you are to generate revenue from software.”