OnePlus on Monday launched OnePlus Nord N300 smartphone in the United States. The all-new Nord phone is offered in Midnight Jade. The handset is priced at USD 228 (approx. ₹19,000) and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM. The latest smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen. Notably, this is the first phone in the US to come with a MediaTek chipset.
OnePlus Nord N300 specifications
- OnePlus Nord N300 comes with an 8MP camera at the front for selfies.
- On the rear, there is a dual camera setup consisting of a 48MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth lens.
- The smartphone runs on the company’s own Oxygen OS based on Android 13 operating system.
- The handset is equipped with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution.
- The phone’s display offers a refresh rate of 90Hz.
- OnePlus Nord N300 features a water drop notch at the front, housing the front camera.
- OnePlus comes with fingerprint scanner on the Nord N300 5G which is mounted on the power button.
- The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 33watt fast charging adapter.