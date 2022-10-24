OnePlus on Monday launched OnePlus Nord N300 smartphone in the United States. The all-new Nord phone is offered in Midnight Jade. The handset is priced at USD 228 (approx. ₹19,000) and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM. The latest smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen. Notably, this is the first phone in the US to come with a MediaTek chipset.Also Read - Diwali 2022: OnePlus Launches Super Offers Across 5G-Ready Smartphones, TVs, Earbuds in India. Check Here

In the US, the device will be available via T-Mobile and Metro. It will go on sale next month on November 3.

OnePlus Nord N300 specifications