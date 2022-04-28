New Delhi: OnePlus launched premium 10R 5G and affordable OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphones, along with Nord Buds in the Indian market on Thursday. The OnePlus 10R with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition and the OnePlus 10R 80W SUPERVOOC start at Rs 43,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the Nord CE 2 Lite will be available starting from Rs 19,999 and the OnePlus Nord Buds will be available at Rs 2,799, said the global technology brand in an official statement.Also Read - OnePlus 10R Is All Set To Launch On 28th Of April, Expected Features, Specs And Price Revealed - Watch

In India, the OnePlus 10R goes on sale starting May 4 via Amazon India, OnePlus.in and retail stores, while the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will go on sale on April 30 and the OnePlus Nord Buds will go on sale on May 10. Also Read - OnePlus Set To Launch 2 New Smartphones On April 28

The company has also debuted the industry-leading 150W charging technology with the OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition. “The OnePlus R series exists to make the seamless integration of top-of-the-line hardware and software more accessible to a wider audience of gaming enthusiasts,” said Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India. Also Read - OnePlus Opens Its Biggest Experience Store In India - Watch Exclusive Video

“Our fastest ever charging technology, combined with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset, a high refresh rate display, and an advanced cooling system enable the OnePlus 10R to deliver truly exceptional performance,” he added.

OnePlus 10R specifications

OnePlus 10R comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

OnePlus 10R will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

With the 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition, the phone’s 4500 mAh battery can charge from zero to 70 per cent in 10 minutes.

OnePlus has also launched an 80W SuperVOOC fast charging variant of the OnePlus 10R, which comes with a 5000 mAh battery.

There is also a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC under the hood.

The device features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre.

The screen has a Full HD+ resolution along with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device also has a 720Hz touch sampling rate and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the display.

For optics, there is a triple-camera setup on the back. The OnePlus 10R camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

OnePlus 10R also has an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera sensor. For selfies, the 10R has a 16MP front camera sensor.

The OnePlus 10R has been launched with 8GB and 12GB of RAM. The 80W charging variant is available in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options in Forest Green and Sierra Black colours.

Nord CE 2 Lite specifications

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G system-on-chip, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 33W SUPERVOOC fast-charging technology.

OnePlus ships Nord CE 2 Lite with both the fast-charging adaptor and cable in the box.

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a 6.59-inch FHD+ LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate.

The screen supports sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Nord CE 2 Lite has a triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.7 aperture, a 2MP depth-assist camera of an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP macro lens of an f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, Nord CE 2 Lite has a 16MP camera sensor (in-display punch-hole).

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G boasts dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 with support for LDAC and LHDC codecs, 3.5 mm audio jack, and a hybrid SIM slot for storage expansion through a microSD card.

Nord Buds specifications.