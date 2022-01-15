Bengaluru: Chinese Smartphone maker OnePlus, on Friday, unveiled 9RT 5G smartphone- an extension of the brand’s performance-oriented R series. The new smartphone will be available in two colours — Hacker Black and Nano Sliver– and will be available on Amazon Prime members as part of early access on amazon.in from January 16, along with attractive offers.Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC And Triple Rear Camera Launched, Checkout All Features, Specs And Price

The company also launched Buds Z2, the latest addition to its TWS portfolio. The Buds Z2 will be available from January 17 as part of the Red Cable First Sale (early access) for RCC members on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app.

OnePlus 9RT 5G price and specifications

OnePlus 9RT 5G will be starting at Rs 42,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 46,999 (12GB+256GB).

The phone is equipped with powerful Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 888 processor.

The OnePlus 9RT 5G comes equipped with the Sony IMX766 Image Sensor, which is arguably the flagship camera sensor this year.

The Ultra-Res Mode capture images beyond 108 MP, a first for OnePlus flagships.

OnePlus 9RT 5G features a customized 6.62-inch E4 OLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate (increased to 600Hz while gaming), 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage, and multiple-display technology.

Equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and Warp Charge 65T, it takes 15 minutes to charge from 1 per cent to 65 per cent, and 100 per cent in just 29 minutes, claimed the company.

Designed solely with speed in mind, the 9RT 5G offers up to 600Hz of Touch Response Rate, and OnePlus’ finest VC cooling system to date.

To effectively mitigate the heat generated by the high-performance hardware, the OnePlus 9RT 5G features an extensive three-level heat dissipation mechanism to keep the overall system cool and breezy.

For the gaming community, the OnePlus 9RT 5G is fitted with Tri-eSport Wi-Fi Antennas with Adaptive Switch, to provide an uninterrupted Wi-Fi experience, which is core to an excellent smartphone experience.

Buds Z2 price and specifications

OnePlus also launched OnePlus Buds Z2 which are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers, a trio of microphones, Dolby Atmos support, multiple sound modes catering to an array of use cases, and industry-leading active noise cancellation of up to 40dB.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available at Rs 4,999. The wearable offers up to 38 hours of battery life and plugging them in with Flash Charge for just 10 minutes can give you 5 hours of listening time.

(With Inputs From IANS)