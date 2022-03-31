The Chinese technology giant OnePlus has finally raised curtain from its much-awaited premium flagship smartphone, OnePlus 10 Pro in India. OnePlus 10 Pro has been priced at ₹66,999 for 8GB/128GB variant. The 12GB/256GB variant will cost ₹71,999. The first sale of phone begins on Amazon India starting April 5. 2022.Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro To Be Launched On March 31 | Check Features Here

The latest OnePlus smartphone is packed with Hasselblad branding, Snapdragon chipset, fast charger, 120Hz refresh rate among features. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro To OnePlus Nord 3: These 6 Devices Can Be Launched By OnePlus Until September - Checkout List

Here are the features of OnePlus 10 Pro:

OnePlus 10 Pro is the first smartphone from OnePlus to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in India.

It runs on Android 12 and ColorOS 12 here. Coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

OnePlus 10 Pro is a 5G-enabled smartphone with UFS 3.1.

OnePlus 10 Pro comes in two colour variants; Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery and an 80W fast charger.

OnePlus 10 Pro uses triple rear cameras with a 48MP main Sony lens along with a 50MP ultra wide sensor and an 8MP macro shooter.

The 10 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera. OnePlus 10 Pro comes with Hasselblad branding as well.

OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone uses a punch hole display design that holds selfie camera. OnePlus 10 Pro will be sold via Amazon in India. OnePlus completes eight years of inception as a smartphone brand. Also Read - OnePlus Opens Its Biggest Experience Store In India - Watch Exclusive Video