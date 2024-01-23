Home

OnePlus Launches OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R | Check Specification, Price And Other Details Here

OnePlus is set to launch its OnePlus 12 and 12R in India.

New Delhi: OnePlus has launched its latest smartphones OnePlus 12 and 12R in the Indian market. The company had earlier revealed the specification in China, generating significant buzz among tech enthusiasts. Interested buyers must note that the new OnePlus 12 comes with bigger 6.82 inch screen against 6.7 inch screen in the older model. The phone is packed with Android 14-based ColorOS 14 against OxygenOS based on Android 13 in OnePlus 11.

Specifications Of OnePlus 12

The new OnePlus 12 come with 6.82 inch screen against 6.7 inch screen available in the older model.

It will have Android 14-based ColorOS 14 instead of OxygenOS which was based on Android 13 in OnePlus 11.

The new phone has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and higher storage with ROM of 512GB.

OnePlus 12 has a long lasting battery of 5,400mAh against 5000 mAh battery in its predecessor and a 32 MP front camera against the 16 MP in the old one.

Specifictions Of OnePlus 12R

Simaltaneously, OnePlus is also introducing the OnePlus 12R.

The OnePlus 12R has a 6.78 inches; AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz .

It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor,

1TB storage

16GB RAM

50MP Main Lens With an 8MP Ultrawide Lens And A 2MP Macro Lens 16MP front camera

A 5500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging port

As per the company, the early buyers will get “big exchange bonus”, no cost EMI, instant bank discount, free gift for first 1000 orders, big discount on OnePlus pad, and 50 per cent discount on accidental damage protection plan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.