New Delhi: The much-awaited OnePlus Nord 2 has been launched in India. The Nord 2 is the first device to sport a non-Qualcomm chipset. The latest OnePlus smartphone has been priced at ₹27,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will also be available in two more variants. OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be available with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage as well as a variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The device comes with MediaTek's Dimensity chipset which also comes in devices such as Realme X7 Max and Oppo Reno6 Pro.

The Chinese technology will start the open sale of the smartphone on July 28 and the early access of the smartphone will start on July 26. The phone will be sold in three colours Blue Haze, Gray Sierra and Green Woods. The Green Woods colour will be sold exclusively in India.

It is important to note that device will start selling on 28 July via Amazon and official OnePlus stores. Early access will start on 26 July for Red Club members on OnePlus store and for Amazon Prime members on the Amazon India website.

Here are some of the important features of the device: