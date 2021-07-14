OnePlus Nord smartphone was very successful in the mid-range segment and view of this success, the company is now bringing the upgrade version of this handset OnePlus Nord 2 5G. OnePlus Nord 2 will launch in India on July 22, but before the launch, the microsite for OnePlus Nord 2 has been created on the official site of Amazon and OnePlus India.Also Read - Pakistan Bus Blast: Massive IED Explosion Kills 8, Including Chinese Engineers

Ahead of the launch, the design of the OnePlus Nord 2 has been leaked and it matches the flagship OnePlus 9 series. OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to launch in India in July and will be the first OnePlus device to be powered by a MediaTek Dimension processor. This phone will replace the OnePlus Nord launched in 2020. Recently, the company has launched Nord CE (Core Edition) in India which has enhanced the Nord lineup. OnePlus Nord 2 has been in the headlines for quite some time now and information about its design and specifications also keeps coming out.

91Mobiles has shared exclusive renders quoting tipster OnLeaks that shows three cameras and an LED flash unit in the vertical camera module. OnePlus has not made any official information related to this phone. But according to the leaks, the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone will work on Android 11 based OxygenOS. This will be the first phone from the company that will not come with a Qualcomm chipset. In the gaming department, users will get features like high refresh rate, low latency, better heat management, and efficient power consumption.

OnePlus Nord 2 will get a 6.43-inch Full HD + display which will be an AMOLED panel and it will be given a 90Hz refresh rate and the device will get an in-display fingerprint sensor. Apart from this, there will be a triple camera on the back of Nord 2. The device will get a 50MP primary camera while the second camera will get an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and the third 2MP macro camera. The 50MP primary camera will be the Sony IMX766 sensor present in the OnePlus 9 Pro. A 32MP selfie camera can be found on the front of the phone. OnePlus Nord 2 will get a 4,500mAh battery which will support fast charging.