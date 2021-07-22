New Delhi: OnePlus Nord 2 is all set to launch in India on Thursday (July 22). The Chinese technology giant will be launching the smartphone at a virtual event starting at 7:30 pm IST on July 22. Customers can watch the online launch event of the OnePlus Nord 2 from the comfort and safety of their homes.Also Read - Jeff Bezos Blue Origin Launch: Amazon Boss Lifts Off to Space on New Shepard Spacecraft

OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Buds Pro launch: How to watch live

The launch event for OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Buds Pro will begin at 7:30pm IST. The event will be held virtually, and can be viewed live on YouTube. You can watch the livestream below:

OnePlus Nord 2 Expected Price:

OnePlus Nord 2 is tipped to be priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.

OnePlus Nord 2 is tipped to come in Red, Gray Sierra, Blue Haze, and Green Woods colours.

OnePlus Buds Pro expected Price

OnePlus Buds Pro variant can be speculated to be priced higher than the vanilla Oneplus Buds, that are currently priced at Rs. 4,999.

OnePlus Buds Pro are reported to come in a Matte Black colour option.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications