New Delhi: OnePlus Nord 2 is all set to launch in India on Thursday (July 22). The Chinese technology giant will be launching the smartphone at a virtual event starting at 7:30 pm IST on July 22. Customers can watch the online launch event of the OnePlus Nord 2 from the comfort and safety of their homes.
OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Buds Pro launch: How to watch live
The launch event for OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Buds Pro will begin at 7:30pm IST. The event will be held virtually, and can be viewed live on YouTube. You can watch the livestream below:
OnePlus Nord 2 Expected Price:
- OnePlus Nord 2 is tipped to be priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.
- OnePlus Nord 2 is tipped to come in Red, Gray Sierra, Blue Haze, and Green Woods colours.
OnePlus Buds Pro expected Price
- OnePlus Buds Pro variant can be speculated to be priced higher than the vanilla Oneplus Buds, that are currently priced at Rs. 4,999.
- OnePlus Buds Pro are reported to come in a Matte Black colour option.
OnePlus Nord 2 specifications
- OnePlus Nord 2 has been confirmed to get two OS updates and three years of software support after launch.
- OnePlus Nord 2 is likely to have dual-SIM slots and run on OxygenOS 11.3.
- It will feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 410ppi pixel density.
- The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC.
- It is likely to come in two storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.
- On the camera front, OnePlus Nord 2 is confirmed to feature a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel IMX766 sensor.
- There is likely to be an additional 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor on the back.
- At the front, there could be a 32-megapixel selfie camera with features such as dual video, nightscape ultra, group shot 2.0, and more.
- There is expected to be an in-display fingerprint sensor on OnePlus Nord 2. The phone is confirmed to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge fast charging support.