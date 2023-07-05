OnePlus Nord 3 5G Launched in India | Check Price, Features, Specifications

Home

OnePlus Nord 3 5G Launched in India

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord 3 5G in India at its Summer Launch event. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G comes in two variants. The first variant offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, priced at Rs 33,999. The second variant features 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with a price tag of Rs 37,999.

The device showcases a 6.74-inch Superfluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a high pixel density of 450ppi and a maximum brightness of up to 1450 nits.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G: Specifications, Price

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G comes in two variants.

The first variant offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, priced at ₹33,999.

The second variant features 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with a price tag of ₹37,999.

The phone is expected to be widely available starting from July 15th.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is packed with 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

The panel is capable of supporting HDR10+ and is safeguarded by Dragontrail glass for added protection.

Powering the device is MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset, which is also found in the OnePlus Pad.

It is coupled with a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage.

The device runs on OxygenOS 13.1, built on the Android 13 platform.

OnePlus has promised 3 years of significant operating system updates and 4 years of security updates.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is available in two color options: Tempest Gray and Misty Green.

The Tempest Gray variant features a textured matte finish, while the Misty Green version has a slightly glossy appearance.

The phone is constructed with a flat chassis made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and its outer frame is composed of plastic material.

Nord 3 is equipped with a triple camera system consisting of a 50MP wide lens (Sony IMX890/OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

On the front, there is a 16MP camera for capturing selfies and video calls.

This smartphone boasts a 5,000mAh battery, and the device supports 80W fast charging, ensuring quick and efficient charging capabilities.

