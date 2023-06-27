OnePlus Nord 3, Realme Narzo 60: List of 5G Phones to be Launched in India in July 2023

Home

Samsung has confirmed that the new Samsung Galaxy M34 phone will be launched in July 2023.

Samsung Galaxy M34 will come with a 120Hz display, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

5G Phone Launch in India: From OnePlus Nord 3 to Realme Narzo 60, a series of 5G phones will be Launched in India in July 2023. Samsung has also confirmed that Samsung Galaxy M34 will make its debut on July 7, whereas the Nothing Phone (2) will arrive on July 11. Other 5G phones such as OnePlus Nord 3, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, and Realme Narzo 60 series will also be launched in the coming weeks. Take a look at the best 5G phones that will be launched in July 2023.

Samsung Galaxy M34:

Samsung confirmed that the new Samsung Galaxy M34 phone will be launched in July 2023 and the new phone will come with a 120Hz display, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Camera sensor of the new phone will have OIS support to smooth videos. Leaked reports claim that Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen and use a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset under the hood.

Nothing Phone (2):

Nothing Phone (2) is also confirmed to be launched in July 2023 and the new phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The new phone will offer a 6.7-inch screen, a 4,700mAh battery, and a slightly different design at the back with a new light/sound system. Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be priced between Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 in India.

OnePlus Nord 3:

OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be launched in July 2023. As per leaked reports, OnePlus Nord 3 could pack a 1.5K resolution 120Hz display, which will be about 6.74 inches in size. If the OnePlus Nord 3 is using flagship-grade chipset, then one can expect to get a fast performance. The new OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India.

Realme Narzo 60 Series

Realme is also planning to launch new Narzo phone with 1TB storage in July 2023, according to tipster Mukul Sharma. Realme earlier had hinted at the same in a recent teaser. The company has claimed that users will be able to store more than 2,50,000 photos on this 5G phone. The rest of the details are unknown.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

New iQOO Neo 7 Pro is also likely to be launched in July 2023 and is expected to come with a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display. The panel of the new phone will likely refresh at 120Hz. The new phone would be pretty powerful and the use of this chip also suggests that the price will be on the higher side. The new iQOO Neo 7 Pro is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel main camera at the back with a Samsung GN5 sensor with OIS support. iQOO Neo 7 Pro is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000 in India when it launches in India.

