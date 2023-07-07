Home

OnePlus Nord 3, Vivo V27 Pro: List of Top Smartphones Available Under Rs 40,000 in India

These smartphones feature a neat and sleek design and stand out as one of the best in the market, providing a smooth and immersive visual experience.

Priced starting at Rs 39,999, OnePlus 11R 5G offers a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 100W fast charging tech.

New Delhi: Users who are looking for affordable smartphones, they have a plethora of options in the Rs 40,000 segment. From OnePlus Nord 3 to iQOO Neo 7 Pro, these smartphones in the mid-range segment offer basic yet amazing features such as high-quality cameras, long-lasting batteries, and impressive processing power. In this article, check the list of 5G phones that deliver reliable performance to users under Rs 40,000 in India.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G:

This is a premium smartphone that features a neat and sleek design and stands out as one of the best in the market, providing a smooth and immersive visual experience.

With its 80W fast charging capability, OnePlus Nord 3 phone’s endurance is commendable. The phone offer an impressive 16GB RAM and provides exceptional multitasking capabilities with all its new features. In the Rs 40,000 segment, OnePlus Nord 3 emerges as a compelling option for users.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro:

It is another outstanding and most affordable smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC that offers impressive performance at a competitive price point. With a big 5,000mAh battery and superfast 120W charging, iQOO Neo 7 Pro gives extended usage and quick recharging.

OnePlus 11R 5G:

Priced starting at Rs 39,999, OnePlus 11R 5G offers a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 100W fast charging tech. The new smartphone is capable of nearly matching the quality of the OnePlus 11 5G. Equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and an additional 12GB of virtual RAM, OnePlus 11R 5G offers ample power to handle most of the tasks.

Vivo V27 Pro 5G:

Vivo V27 Pro 5G is a superb choice for users who are looking for a relatively affordable smartphone that seamlessly combines style and impressive performance. Priced at Rs 40,000 in India, the new phone offers a sleek profile and an elegant design, making it visually appealing for those who value aesthetics and functionality.

