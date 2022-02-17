OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched in India: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was on Thursday launched in India with its ‘affordable’ Nord smartphone series. As the name suggests, the smartphone comes as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE (core edition). As per the specifications, the new smartphone comes with a MediaTek chipset. The new phone gets the MediaTek 900 SoC – designed for entry-level mid-budget smartphones. Other key features of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G include triple rear cameras, a 4,500mAh battery, and fast charging support.

Price: The price of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India starts at Rs 23,999 for the 6GBRAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GBRAM and 128GB storage option’s price also starts at Rs 24,999.

Colour specifications: Interestingly, the phone comes in two colours – Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror. As per the updates, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available in India from February 22, 2022 on Amazon, OnePlus India website and offline stores.

Other Specifications: In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has interesting features such as 6.43-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution (2400×1800 pixels) and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The AMOLED display on the phone has Corning Gorilla 5 protection and HDR10+ support to offer rich contrast in supported videos.

Notably, the phone runs on Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 but will receive Android 12 down the line. At the back side, the phone gets a triple camera system that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera with EIS, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper with EIS support and 119-degree field of view. And at the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera with EIS. The front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at up to 60fps.

In terms of battery, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G carries a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVooc Fast charging, instead of the old moniker ‘Warp Charging’.