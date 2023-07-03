Home

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Camera Specifications Revealed; Check Features, Expected Price

OnePlus will launch the Nord 3 5G phone in India on July 5, alongside Nord CE 3 5G and Nord Buds 2R earbuds. OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to be priced from Rs 32,999. It will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 6.74-inch screen, 120Hz refresh rate and many other features.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will launch in India this week. (Credits: Twitter)

OnePlus is all set to host its ‘Nord Summer Launch Event’ this month. The event will focus on the launch of OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nord CE 3 5G, and Nord Buds 2r. OnePlus will launch the upcoming products on July 5 in India. The company is gradually revealing key details about its new products. Earlier, they confirmed that the Nord CE 3 5G will feature a 50-megapixel camera. Now, in a new teaser, the firm revealed the camera details of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. The features will definitely leave photography enthusiasts excited.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Camera

OnePlus revealed that the Nord CE 3 5G will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 camera. The smartphone will be equipped with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). There will be a triple camera setup on the smartphone. Notably, it will have the same camera as the OnePlus Nord 3 5G.

It's coming. Another generation of Nord smartphones are coming. Join us, July 5th at 7PM IST, as we drop the all-new #OnePlusNord3 5G and the #OnePlusNordCE3 5G along with the new #NordBuds2R!

Know more: https://t.co/IPgfOh7UpP pic.twitter.com/slDp2cRlmQ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 26, 2023

Reports suggest that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will cost between Rs 25,000 and Rs 28,000, whereas the OnePlus Nord 3 5G could be available between Rs 32,000 and Rs 37,000.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G: Specifications

OnePlus has so far confirmed a few specifics about the Nord CE 3 that will blow your mind. Here are the details.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G display: OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 950 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G cameras: While the rear camera will consist of 50MP primary camera, it will also feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the smartphone will sport a 16-megapixel front camera.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G RAM and storage: Powered by the Snapdragon 782G chipset, the smartphone is likely to host up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G battery: OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G could be packed with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W SuperVOOC charging technology.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G software: On software front, the phone will run on the Android 13 OS with OxygenOS 13.1. The device will receive two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G colour variations: The smartphone will have Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer options.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G specifications:

The upcoming OnePlus Nord phone is confirmed to offer these features.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G display: OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G cameras: The camera system will consist of a Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The device will get a 50MP primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera lens, and a 2MP macro sensor rear camera. For selfies, the smartphone will sport a 16-megapixel front camera.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G RAM and Storage: Powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core processor, the handset is can house up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 in-built storage

OnePlus Nord 3 5G battery: Nord CE 3 will be packed with a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 80W SuperVOOC charging technology.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G software: The Nord CE 3 will run on the Android 13 OS with the OxygenOS 13.1 version.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G colour variations: The smartphone will have two colour options- Tempest Gray and Misty Green.

