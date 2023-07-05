Home

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G And OnePlus Nord 3 5G To Be Launched Today: Check Expected Price And Other Details

OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC will be introduced in the Indian market today.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is an upgraded version of the OnePlus Nord 2. (Photo: oneplus.in)

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G And OnePlus Nord 3 5G Launch Today: Tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch a list of devices including smartphones and wireless buds. OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC will be introduced in the Indian market today.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus Nord 3 5G Launch Event

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Nord 3 5G event will take place on Wednesday, June 5 at 7 PM. The live streaming of the OnePlus event can be watched on the official YouTube channel of OnePlus India. You can watch the event by clicking on the YouTube channel livestream link.

OnePlus Nord 3: Price And Features

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is an upgraded version of the OnePlus Nord 2. The new OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to be rolled out with major upgrades. The price of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to be Rs 32,999 for 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant while the expected cost for OnePlus 3 5G for 16 GB RAM variant is Rs 36,999. The price of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is expected to be Rs 25,000.

In February, OnePlus unveiled the performance flagship OnePlus 11R 5G starting at Rs 39,999. The company recently unveiled the latest addition to the OnePlus 11 Series — the OnePlus 11R 5G, an ultimate powerhouse that comes equipped with a powerful chipset, an efficient cooling system, super-fast charging, intelligent software, and much more.

For high-performance gamers, OnePlus has added a limited-time bundle offer with the device, where users will also receive the OnePlus Buds Z2, worth Rs 5,999, at no additional cost during the pre-order phase. This offer is valid till stocks last, said the company.

Users can click ‘Notify me’ on OnePlus.in or Amazon.in to stay updated, according to the company. The OnePlus 11R 5G will be available for Rs 39,999 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 44,999 for the 16+256GB variant

