Home

Technology

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

According to the tipster, the smartphone will sport an LCD display with 1,800 x 2,400 pixels resolution.

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant OnePlus is all set to launch OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in India on April 4. The company took to its official website to make the announcement. The company has also teased one of the colour options of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. However, ahead of the launch, a tipster has revealed a detailed list of specifications for the upcoming smartphone. Notably, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be launched alongside the OnePlus Nord Buds 2, as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked an image containing the purported specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.

You may like to read

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite: Check specifications according to the tipster

The phone is tipped to run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out-of-the-box.

According to the tipster, the smartphone will sport an LCD display with 1,800 x 2,400 pixels resolution.

The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is listed to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens.

The primary camera will be a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

There will also be a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.5 aperture lens housed in the hole-punch cutout.

The phone is tipped to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The dimension of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G which will measure 165.5 x 76 x 8.3 mm and weigh 195 grams.

The connectivity options on the phone will include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

OnePlus has said that the phone will feature a center-aligned hole-punch cutout on the top of the phone’s display. It is also confirmed to sport a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash, along with OnePlus branding.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.