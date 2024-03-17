OnePlus Nord CE 4 Confirmed To Launch In India: Know Expected Price, Specs, Features Here

Home

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 sports a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 is confirmed to launch in India on April 1, 2024.

New Delhi: Good news for OnePlus fans as the smartphone manufacturing giant has confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 on April 1, 2024. The smartphone will make its debut in the Indian market at 06:30 pm after the launch event. The Nord CE 4 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor chipset with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage capacity, which could further be expanded upto 1TB with microSD card.

Here are more the details on the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 4, its expected price, specifications and features.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Launch On April 1

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is set to launch in India on April 1, 2024. The phone is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, promising improved CPU performance by 15% and GPU performance by 50% compared to its predecessor, the Nord CE 3. The phone is anticipated to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, and a 16-megapixel front camera. The base model of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 with 128 GB of internal storage is speculated to be priced at Rs 27,990. The handset will be available in two color variants: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Features, Specs

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is speculated come with impressive features and specifications:

Features:

Display : 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Cameras : Triple rear camera setup including a 50 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. The front camera is 16 MP. Processor : Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. RAM : Available in 8 GB and 12 GB variants. Storage : Options of 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB via a dedicated memory card slot. Battery : Equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. Other Features : Side fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB-C v2.0, and more.



Specifications:

Performance : Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset with an octa-core processor. Display : 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. RAM : 8 GB or 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM. Storage : 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB. Cameras : 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple rear cameras, 16 MP front camera. Battery : 5000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Operating System : Android v14 with Oxygen OS.



OnePlus Nord CE 4: Availability, Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G is expected to be available for purchase in India on Amazon, with an expected starting price of around Rs 23,000. Although not yet confirmed to launch OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is rumored to have an expected price starting from Rs 20,990 in India.

