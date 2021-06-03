OnePlus Nord CE 5G is all set to launch in India soon. The smartphone will unveil on June 10, and we are all interestingly waiting to know how it will be different from the original Nord. Ahead of the launch, the company is flaunting and teasing some of its key specifications. OnePlus has tweeted a short video on its official Twitter handle giving us a little glimpse and details about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The company’s event page is teasing the design of this upcoming mobile phone which is a “sleek and streamlined design.” The tweet says: “We built a great device, then added a little more. Because you wouldn’t want a little less. Join us at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event on June 10 at 7 pm IST to see for yourself.” Also Read - OnePlus 9 Series Launch: Price Starts at Rs 49,999 in India, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 50 MP Camera Among Key Specs

Other than that, Amazon has started a quiz on its page about a chance to win OnePlus Nord CE 5G. There are 5 questions that users can answer and win this upcoming smartphone. The quiz has revealed the OnePlus Nord CE 5G RAM, storage, and color option through the Quiz temporarily. OnePlus Nord CE 5G may come equipped with 8GB RAM and offer 128GB of storage. The Quiz also showcased the color option in which the phone will be launched. It may come in Charcoal Ink color option.

The company today confirmed that the smartphone measures 7.9mm in thickness and will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Apart from the 3.5mm headphone jack, there is a microphone and USB Type-C port here. Alongside this latest OnePlus smartphone, the company is also launching OnePlus TV U-Series models in India.

OnePlus has already confirmed that it will tease key features and specifications on June 1, June 2, June 4, and June 8. On June 1 the company had shown a glimpse of the back panel. The vertical pill shape camera unit has been given in the back panel of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The CE used in the phone stands for Core Edition and this phone will come in an affordable price range. Despite being economical, it will get a great combo of smooth and fast performance.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications (Expected)

As per Leaks and Rumours, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The company can offer a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It can come with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage option. Talking about the camera features, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup can be found in it along with a 16-megapixel camera is expected to be available in the phone for a selfie.