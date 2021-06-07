OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India has leaked ahead of the launch. The company accidentally leaked the price on its official OnePlus website. OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been in the news for quite some time now. The company has already released various teasers giving an idea about the design and camera of this upcoming smartphone. Now the company has given us a glimpse of its price. Along with the phone price, the HDFC Bank offer that comes with it has also been revealed. the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will take place in India on June 10. Slim and sleek design with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup could be a major part of this smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G Full Specifications Leaked: Design Tested, RAM, Color, Storage, Triple Lens Camera Revealed

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India (Leaked)

OnePlus will launch its OnePlus Nord CE 5G on June 10. The company has accidentally revealed the price of this upcoming smartphone on its OnePlus website. Mukul Sharma, a popular leakster has tipped that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be priced at Rs 22,999.

So yeah, OnePlus Nord CE 5G pricing has been leaked ahead of official launch.#OnePlus #OnePlusNordCE5G pic.twitter.com/qwyptLIGkZ — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 7, 2021

The price of this OnePlus mobile phone is also revealed through an HDFC cashback offer which is listed on the website. The offer states that the phone will be available in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 22,999 but HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of a discount of Rs 1000. This means HDFC bank cardholders can buy it for Rs 21,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Features, Specifications (Leaked)

As per Leaks and Rumours, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The company can offer a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It can come with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage option.

Talking about the camera features, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup can be found in it along with a 16-megapixel camera is expected to be available in the phone for a selfie.

The company also confirmed that the smartphone measures 7.9mm in thickness and will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Apart from the 3.5mm headphone jack, there is a microphone and USB Type-C port here.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G may come equipped with 8GB RAM and offer 128GB of storage. The Amazon Quiz by mistake also showcased the color option in which the phone will be launched. It may come in Charcoal Ink color.