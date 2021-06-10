OnePlus Nord CE 5G is all set up to launch in India today and we are all interestingly waiting to know how it will be different from the original Nord. It will be introduced during the company’s Summer Launch Event. This phone is said to be an upgraded variant of OnePlus Nord. Apart from this phone, the company will also launch OnePlus TV U1S. This is a smart TV that will be offered with Dynaudio speakers. Both will be made available for purchase on the e-commerce website Amazon. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Price Leaked Ahead of the Launch – Check Out Price in India, Availability, Launch Offers, and What to Expect?

OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S Launch Timings, How to Watch

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S will be livestreamed through OnePlus’s Summer Launch Event at 7 pm IST. The company has created a dedicated microsite for launch event. The event will be livestreamed through company’s social media.

Set your reminders and alarms for this one ⏰

The #OnePlusSummerLaunch Event goes live tomorrow at 7PM ISThttps://t.co/GA0gf43u6D — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 9, 2021

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India (Expected)

The price of OnePlus Nord CE 5G revealed through an HDFC cashback offer which is listed on the website. The offer states that the phone will be available in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 22,999 but HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of a discount of Rs 1000. This means HDFC bank cardholders can buy it for Rs 21,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications (Expected)

As per Leaks and Rumours, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The company can offer a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It can come with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage option.

Talking about the camera features, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup can be found in it along with a 16-megapixel camera is expected to be available in the phone for a selfie.

The company also confirmed that the smartphone measures 7.9mm in thickness and will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Apart from the 3.5mm headphone jack, there is a microphone and USB Type-C port here.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G may come equipped with 8GB RAM and offer 128GB of storage. The Amazon Quiz by mistake also showcased the color option in which the phone will be launched. It may come in Charcoal Ink color.