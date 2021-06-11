OnePlus has finally unveiled its OnePlus Nord CE 5G, one of the most affordable smartphones with 5G in India. In terms of specifications, the Nord CE 5G is a toned-down version of the Nord launched last year. Taking the Nord series forward after a year, the company has launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone, in which CE stands for Core Edition. OnePlus Nord 2020 is powered by Snapdragon 765G processor, and its initial price was kept at Rs.24,999. Now the expectation arises with the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G. So, let us have a look how the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G is different from the old model. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G First Look : Everything you need to know | Watch Video

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Design and Display Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G to Launch Today in India with This Price; Watch Live Streaming

The display of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord are similar as older Nord 2020 offer 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Price Leaked Ahead of the Launch – Check Out Price in India, Availability, Launch Offers, and What to Expect?

The design of both OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord is almost the same, the camera module is also the same. But the Nord CE 5G has a matte finish on the back, while the Nord 2020 has a glass back. Talking about the side panels, plastic side panels are available in both the smartphones. But if we talk about the display design, then OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a single punch-hole display, while OnePlus Nord has a dual punch-hole display.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Processor, Software

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G along with Adreno 620 GPU, while the OnePlus Nord has Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G along with Adreno 619 GPU. In terms of performance, OnePlus Nord CE 5G is bit behind! The Nord 2020 was launched initially with Android 10 and later updated to Android 11. Whereas the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is launched with Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Camera

OnePlus has made changes in its new smartphone. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a triple camera setup on the rear side. It has a 64MP primary camera with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP camera. At the same time, the quad camera setup has been given in the back of OnePlus Nord, which has 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP depth and 2MP macro camera with 48MP primary camera. For selfies, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 16MP camera, while the OnePlus Nord has two 32MP+8MP selfie cameras.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Battery

In terms of battery, the Nord CE 5G is a little ahead as it has a 4500mAh battery, while the same OnePlus Nord gets 4115mAh battery. For charging, both the smartphones have a USB TYPE C port, and both come with 30W fast charging support.

For connectivity, both phones have support for 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1. Apart from this, there is also a 3.5mm jack for audio connectivity in OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Both the smartphones support in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Price and Variant

The company has launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G in three variants including 6GB+128GB which is priced at Rs 22,999, 8GB+128GB which is priced at Rs 24,999, and the last one is 12GB+256GB which is priced at Rs 27,999.

Whereas OnePlus Nord was also launched in three variants including 6GB+64GB with a price tag of 24,999, the second one is 8GB+128GB which is priced at Rs 27,999, and finally the 12GB+256GB which is priced at Rs 29,999.