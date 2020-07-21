OnePlus Nord Launch: OnePlus on Tuesday launched an affordable premium smartphone, OnePlus Nord, at a starting price of Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB+64GB model in the India market. Also Read - OnePlus TV Series Launch: Mid-Range Smart TV Launched in India | Price, Specifications, Other Updates

The 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB models will be available for Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. Also Read - OnePlus Announces Nationwide PUBG Mobile Tournament 'Domin8'

The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India and OnePlus.in starting August 4. However, the base 6GB + 64GB model won’t be available until September. Also Read - OnePlus Lays Off Employees in Europe to Focus on Key Markets

The device will be open for pre-booking starting July 22 at OnePlus Experience Stores and on Amazon.in starting July 28.

“We are excited to finally bring a more accessible OnePlus smartphone that confidently stands alongside other products in the OnePlus family,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus.

“The OnePlus Nord combines a flagship camera along with our signature features such as the 90 Hz Fluid Display, OxygenOS, and Warp Charge 30T to deliver a best-in-class smartphone experience”.

Key Specifications:

1. The OnePlus Nord runs Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5 and has dual-SIM (Nano) slots.

2. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

3. The Nord display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

4. It supports including Night Mode, Reading Mode, and Video Enhancer.

5. The budget premium smartphone Nord is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB RAM and comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that doesn’t support expansion via a microSD card.

6. The OnePlus Nord comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth shooter.

7. It has dual selfie camera at the front with a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.

8. With the latest launch, OnePlus has also introduced its first truly wireless (TWS) earbuds – OnePlus Buds – priced at Rs 4,990.

With IANS inputs