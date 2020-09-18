OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone is reportedly in the works these days. This unannounced smartphone can be launched by the end of this year after the launch of the OnePlus 8T series. Its prices have been revealed in the recent leaks. A recent report has stated the price of the smartphone to be around $ 400 (about Rs 29,500). It is believed that OnePlus can launch this phone of its Nord series in the US by the end of the year. However, the Nord series phones launched earlier were not launched in the US. Information about the specification of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone has also surfaced online, in which it has been told that Snapdragon 690 processor will be given on the phone. Also Read - OnePlus Watch in the Works With Google Wear OS, Arriving Soon

The Android Central report states that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone will be introduced in the US later this year. No information has been revealed about the design of the phone at the moment, but according to the report, the price of the phone will be around $ 400 (about Rs 29,500). This smartphone was earlier revealed with the codename Billie. According to the Android Central report, the 6.49-inch full-HD + display can be found in OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone. Apart from this, this phone can be equipped with Snapdragon 690 processor and 6 GB RAM. The internal storage is 128 GB. The quad rear camera setup can be given on this phone, whose primary camera will be 64 megapixels.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be the first smartphone in the company's lineup to be equipped with a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. The quad rear camera setup can be given on this phone, whose primary camera will be 64 megapixels and 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. At the same time, two additional 2-megapixel cameras can be present. Phones named OnePlus Nord 100 and OnePlus Nord 105g were listed on the company's website for a while, indicating that the company could also launch these two phones in the future.