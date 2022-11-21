OnePlus Nord N20 SE Available to Buy in India Ahead Of Official Launch | Check Details Here

As per the Flipkart listing, the device houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVooc charging. The technology is claimed to boost the phone’s battery from 0 to 50% in just 34 minutes.

OnePlus Nord N20 SE

OnePlus Nord N20 SE: Chinese technology giant OnePlus launched OnePlus Nord N20 SE in selected markets in August 2022. In India, the smartphone is yet to be launched. However, the smartphone is now available for purchase on e-commerce website Flipkart.

The listing reveals the features of the Indian variant but also leaks its price.

The smartphone has a 6.56-inch screen and comes powered by a 5,000mAh battery, as per the listing page. The OnePlus Nord N20 SE is priced at ₹14,979 on Flipkart.

OnePlus Nord N20 SE: Key Specifications Here

OnePlus Nord N20 SE is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

The smartphone paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 720×1612 pixel resolution.

Blue Oasis and Celestial Black are the two colour variants of the smartphone.

OnePlus Nord N20 SE runs on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 operating system.

The device comes with a microSD card slot to expand the device’s onboard storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone has a 50 MP primary camera at the back.