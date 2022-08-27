Bengaluru: Global technology brand OnePlus on Saturday forayed into the wired earphones category in India with the launch of its first-ever Nord wired earphones, reports news agency IANS. In India, the Nord wired earphones will go on sale on September 1, 2022. It will be available just at Rs 799 across online and offline channels.Also Read - WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Rolls Out Admin Delete Feature on iOS Beta

Nord wired Earphones Sale Price In India

In India, the Nord wired earphones will go on sale on September 1 at just Rs 799. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Launched in India: All You Need to Know

Check Nord wired Earphones Feature Here

The company looks to offer its signature audio experience to a wider audience with an accessible range of wired earphones compatible with the 3.5mm jack.

The product will come with 9.2mm dynamic drivers and a 0.42cc sound cavity, set to deliver the all too familiar OnePlus bass experience, the company said in a statement.

The design will resemble the community-favourite OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Series with a smooth black finish, complemented by striking red accents for the classic OnePlus look.

The earphones come equipped with magnets to ensure portability and a hassle-free experience.

The device features an inline mic and button controls which give users better control over calls, multimedia and the ability to manage voice assistant.

Some of the other key features are easy audio controls and magnetic clip.

The earphones are compatible with laptops, gaming consoles and Nord smartphones using the 3.5mm audio jack.

The earphones come with three pairs of interchangeable silicon tips.

(With Inputs From IANS)