OnePlus India is offering a free battery replacement offer for select models. According to a Reddit user, the company is replacing the batteries of OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5 series and OnePlus 6 series in India for free. Users will not have to pay a single rupee for the battery. However, the company will charge a nominal labor charge for replacement of the battery. This, according to the user, the company’s labor charge for OnePlus 5T is Rs 473. Battery replacement offer is a good opportunity for those whose devices are very old. However, no information has been revealed from the company till now.Also Read - 'Forbidden Fruit': Did OnePlus Just Bite on Apple in its Latest Instagram Post?

If you are planning to use your device for a long time, then it is absolutely a good option to replace the battery of older models for free. For example, the OnePlus 3 packs a 3000mAh battery. Due to the good condition of the battery, this device will hardly last for three-four hours. Apart from this, OnePlus 5, 5T and OnePlus 6 have a slightly bigger 3,3000 mAh battery. At the same time, OnePlus 6T has a 3,700 mAh battery. According to a Reddit user, the company wants to clear all the remaining stock. The user says that this is a walk-in service only. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 5G Launched in India: Know Price, Specification, Open Sale Date, Other Details Here

OnePlus 3, the OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 5T, the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T are old now so it’s better to replace them with the new ones. You can replace your OnePlus battery via company’s official website. Here is the Link. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Buds Pro Launched in India: Live Streaming Link, Price, Specification And Other Details

It is speculated that OnePlus is planning to launch OnePlus 9RT. But before the launch, the complete specifications and price of the phone have been leaked online. A well-known tipster has leaked information related to the phone on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The post has claimed that the OnePlus 9RT smartphone will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and will have a triple rear camera setup. Also, 65 W fast charging support will be available in the phone.