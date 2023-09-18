Home

date 2023-09-18

OnePlus Pad Go India Likely To Be Launched On This Date, Check Key Details Here

OnePlus Pad Go: Chinese technology giant OnePlus has confirmed the launch of OnePlus Pad Go soon. OnePlus has confirmed that the Pad Go will launch exclusively in India next month. To recall, the OnePlus has earlier said that the OnePlus Pad Go would go live in early 2024 alongside other new Oneplus products.

The China-based company has teased the design of the upcoming tablet and confirmed that it will be offered in a Twin Mint colour option. Earlier this year, the Shenzhen-based tech firm launched the OnePlus Pad, which came with an 11.61-inch 144Hz display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

OnePlus, in a press note, confirmed that the OnePlus Pad Go will launch exclusively in India on October 6. The tablet is likely to be available for purchase through e-commerce platforms Flipkart and the Amazon India website.

OnePlus COO and President, Kinder Liu recently confirmed in an interview that the Pad Go will be equipped with a 2.4K display and will arrive with a TUV Rheinland certification for lower blue light emissions.

The company had also started to tease the tablet on its social media sites. The Pad Go was previously tipped to launch alongside new earbuds, the OnePlus 12, and OnePlus 12R in early 2024.

