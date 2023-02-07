OnePlus Pad Launched Amidst Much Fanfare
OnePlus Pad launch: OnePlus India CEO Navneet Nakra on Tuesday launched the OnePlus Pad. OnePlus Pad supports 5G connectivity and it comes with an 11.61-inch (2800*2000 pixels) 144Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits display. The tablet also supports 67W fast charging and it will come with a detachable folio with a built-in trackpad. This is a 7:5 ratio tablet with an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio, which is said to be good for reading.
OnePlus Pad comes with smart temperature control. OnePlus Stylo and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard are the added accessories. The Pad comes with a one-month standby! 9510mAH battery – charges from 1 to 90 percent in 60 minutes.
