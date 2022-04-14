Bengaluru: Global technology brand OnePlus on Thursday announced to unveil 10R 5G and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphones on April 28. After the successful 10 Pro 5G, the OnePlus 10R 5G introduces the industry-leading 150W SUPERVOOC charging technology that can fully charge the battery in just 17 minutes.Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro First Sale Begins Today | Features, Price And Other Details Here

The base variant of OnePlus 10R supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging, according to the company. Also Read - OnePlus Launches OnePlus 10 Pro launched in India | Check Features, Price and Availability Here

“The products will encompass the community with technological innovations, extending the OnePlus experience to people across categories and strengthening the brand’s commitment to empower the community with faster charging, design, and performance,” said the company. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro To Be Launched On March 31 | Check Features Here

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery and a 33W SUPERVOOC rapid charging that can charge the battery from 0 to 50 per cent in 30 minutes.

The newly-launched OnePlus 10 Pro houses a second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, 150-degree ultrawide sensor, 5-layer 3D passive cooling system, ‘SUPERVOOC’ Charging, and the HyperBoost Gaming Engine.

To top it up, OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform with a 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine — four times faster than its predecessor.

The device has a noticeably better day life with a 5000mAh battery offering a dual-cell design.