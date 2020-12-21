New Delhi: OnePlus, that had abandoned its plan of launching a smartwatch in 2015, is now coming with one. We now know that smartwatch is in the development stage after CEO Pete Lau himself confirmed this in an interview to Input Magazine. Lau’s comment came when he spoke about the importance of smart TV and the importance of connecting it to other devices like ‘smartphone and smartwatch” for seamless connectivity. Also Read - ALTW vs SHB Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction Saudi Arabian League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Al-Taawoun vs Al-Shabab at 8:25 PM IST December 21 Monday

"Our focus is on how to connect these smart displays in a way that they're seamlessly connected to your other devices. This includes your smartphone or smartwatch products of which we have plans for our own," Lau was quoted by Input.

OnePlus Smartwatch: What we know so far

1. OnePlus Smartwatch was in development stage back in 2015.

2. Project was cancelled by OnePLus as it wanted to keep the focus on its other projects.

3. In 2015, Apple and Google both came up with their own smartwatches – Apple Watch and Google Wear OS, respectively.

4. Though OnePlus boss didn’t give any specific date, one would believe the smartwatch would be out in 2021.

5. Smartwatch will also have features to detect your sleep pattern and accordingly the seamless connectivity will ensure that your Smart TV gets the switch off command.

“So with your phone or with your watch, how can this experience be made to be further seamless,” Lau was quoted. “For example, detecting your behaviour based on what you’re doing and being able to react to that. For your smartwatch, in terms of notifications being able to seamlessly appear on the TV or using your smartwatch to also control the smart display or your smartwatch detecting that you’ve fallen asleep and then also eventually putting your smart display to sleep.”

Apart from Smartwatch, OnePlus is also working on a Wear OS product with Google, BGR.com reported.

What’s the date for OnePlus Smartwatch Launch?

OnePlus normally starts teasing the product one month ahead of the actual launch. As of now, the company has not said a word about the launch date.