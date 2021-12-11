London: After launching in China, smartphone brand OnePlus is likely to launch Buds Z2 TWS earphones in Europe on December 16. The OnePlus Buds Z2 will be launched on Instagram at 2:30 PM CET. It will arrive in two of its colours — black and white, GizmoChina reported on Friday.Also Read - Apple Plans to Launch New iPhone SE Models in 2022, 2023

The earphones is also slated to launch in more markets like India. A recent report said that the buds will be launched in India this December. The Buds Z2 features a similar design to its predecessor model — OnePlus Buds Z. It has an 11mm driver that supports Dolby Atmos audio. It has three mics for noise reduction. It also has support for 40dB active noise cancellation (ANC).

The TWS buds have Bluetooth v5.2 support and are IP55 water and sweat-resistant. It has a 38-hour long battery with a charging case which is said to be enough and more than what the competition is offering. The Buds Z2 is priced at 399 Chinese yuans. However, it is expected to be priced similarly in Europe, the report said.