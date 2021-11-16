New Delhi: OnePlus will finally raise curtain from its much-awaited Nord 2 Pac-Man edition on November 16, in India. The company took to Twitter and shared the launching detail. The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man limited edition smartphone comes with unique design elements such as a fluorescent back design that glows in dark, MediaTek Dimensity chipset and Android 11.Also Read - OnePlus Introduces Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition Priced at Rs 37,999 With 12GB RAM | Watch Video

OnePlus has already announced the pricing of Nord 2 Pac-Man limited edition smartphone. The phone will retail at Rs 37,999 in India. The company has partnered with the makers of famous game, the Japan-based Bandai Namco. The smartphone is an extension of its Nord 2 series. Also Read - One Plus to Soon Launch its Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC in India

Here are some of the key specifications of the smartphone: