New Delhi: OnePlus will finally raise curtain from its much-awaited Nord 2 Pac-Man edition on November 16, in India. The company took to Twitter and shared the launching detail. The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man limited edition smartphone comes with unique design elements such as a fluorescent back design that glows in dark, MediaTek Dimensity chipset and Android 11.Also Read - OnePlus Introduces Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition Priced at Rs 37,999 With 12GB RAM | Watch Video
OnePlus has already announced the pricing of Nord 2 Pac-Man limited edition smartphone. The phone will retail at Rs 37,999 in India. The company has partnered with the makers of famous game, the Japan-based Bandai Namco. The smartphone is an extension of its Nord 2 series. Also Read - One Plus to Soon Launch its Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC in India
Here are some of the key specifications of the smartphone:
- OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition smartphone features a 6.43 inch full HD+ fluid AMOLED punch hole display with 90Hz refresh rate.
- The phone gets 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
- OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition ships with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Soc with 6nm technology.
- The phone is operated by Android 11.3 out of the box.
- It is expected to ship with 4,500mAh battery coupled with a 65W fast charger.
- In optics, the Pac-Man edition features triple camera setup, starting with 50MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP mono sensor.
- The selfie camera has to be a 32MP shooter.