Home

Technology

OnePlus To Launch Oneplus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition on June 6. All You Need to Know

OnePlus To Launch Oneplus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition on June 6. All You Need to Know

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition will only be offered with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

OnePlus To Launch Oneplus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant OnePlus is all set to launch OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition in India on June 6. Notably, this special edition of the OnePlus 11 5G has many similarities with the original model but comes with a fresh appearance. According to the company, the upcoming smartphone is constructed using 3D microcrystalline rock, providing it with a marble-like finish while maintaining a lightweight feel.

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition comes packed with notable features such as 5G connectivity, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and an included charger.

You may like to read

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition: Key Features

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition boasts a unique design,

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition will only be offered with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

The regular model is available in Green and Black color options.

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition will retain the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and the Hassleblad-tuned triple rear camera setup.

The smartphone comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32-megapixel portrait camera.

For selfies, the phone features a 16-megapixel front camera.

Powering the device is a 5000mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition comes packed with notable features such as 5G connectivity, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and an included charger.

According to a recent leak, the price of the Marble Odyssey edition is expected to be ₹64,999, which is ₹3,000 higher than the regular 256GB storage variant.

OnePlus has emphasized that the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition is exclusively designed for the Indian market.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES