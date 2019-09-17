New Delhi: One Plus, the smartphone brand of Chinese electronics maker BB Eletcronics, on Monday announced a ‘special event’ on September 26 at multiple venues in New Delhi, and in London on October 10. It is expected that it may launch the upcoming ‘OnePlus TV’ in India at the New Delhi event. At the same event, it is also expected to launch successors to OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones, too.

The company had even published a YouTube video promoting its event. Besides this, it has also been teasing the TV on its social media page.

OnePlus TV is a smart TV from OnePlus, the first smart TV from the smartphone maker.

It is expected to feature a 55-inch 4K QLED display with support for Dolby Vision. It will be accompanied by eight speakers, which will have a combined output of 50W and powered by the Dolby Atmos sound technology. According to reports, it might come in three other display sizes of 43-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch.

Further, it will run on Android TV platform with guaranteed software access for at least three years. It is also expected to offer access to the Google Assistant and Play Store.

Having received its Bluetooth certification last week, it is likely to come with a Bluetooth remote with five buttons on the top.