OnePlus TV Launch: OnePlus on Thursday launched the newest OnePlus TV in India to go head-to-head with competitors Redmi, Realme and Nokia. The mid-range television set will be thinner than OnePlus smartphones, and include the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound support. Also Read - OnePlus Announces Nationwide PUBG Mobile Tournament 'Domin8'

The new OnePlus TV is priced at a much cheaper rate than Q1 – the company’s first smart TV – at a range starting from Rs 19,999. Notably, OnePlus TV Q1 was sold at a starting price of Rs 69,900. Also Read - OnePlus Lays Off Employees in Europe to Focus on Key Markets

According to OnePlus India Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Navnit Nakra, the OnePlus TV range will be “made in India” as will the OnePlus 8 smartphone series. Also Read - OnePlus Expected to Unveil New Concept Device on March 3

In terms of screen-to-body ratio, the new mid-range segment OnePlus TV is up to 95 per cent, one of the highest if not the highest at this price point, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said in a statement.

“By optimizing the internal design, we got rid of the conventional four-sided frame and covered the entire front with a sheet of matte black glass. When the screen is dark, it fades into the background of your room, and never calls attention to itself,” he informed.

The OnePlus TV diagonals will be 32”, 43”, and 55” priced at INR19,999/INR29,999/INR49,999 respectively.

Revealing the OnePlus TV U1, Lau said that it will feature immersive, bezel-less display with a vibrant “Cinematic Display”, a 93 per cent ‘DCI-P3’ colour gamut, HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG and Dolby Vision support.