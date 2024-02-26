By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
OnePlus Watch 2 Launch Live Updates: OnePlus Watch 2 to be Launched Today; Check Expected Features, Price
After the release of the OnePlus 12 series, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is set to launch its OnePlus Watch 2 live on February 26, 2024. Here are all the updates.
OnePlus Watch 2 Launch Live Updates: OnePlus is set to launch its OnePlus Watch 2 at the MWC 2024 (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona on Monday. While Amazon has already created a dedicated microsite for the smartwatch, it also confirms that the device will make its debut in India with its global launch today. Unlike the previous square design followed by the OnePlus Nord Watch, the latest Watch 2 smartwatch will sport a circular design with rotating bezels and will operate on Google WearOS.
Here are all the expected features, specifications and price of the OnePlus Watch 2
OnePlus Watch 2 Launch: Check Live Updates
3:00 PM: Out of many users waiting for the live stream event, a few shared discontent regarding the estimated high price of the OnePlus Watch 2 which is speculated to be priced around Rs 24,999.
2:20 PM: Another OnePlus Watch 2 fan shares his excitement on the YouTube that it will be his first smartwatch ever.
2:00 PM: A user on X (previously twitter) compliments on the premium design of the OnePlus Watch 2.
1:45 PM: The smartwatch is expected to come with a larger 402 mAh battery, support for 10W charging, and a 1.43-inch AMOLED display.
1:30 PM: OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to be launched by 8:30 PM IST.
OnePlus Watch 2 Launch: How To Watch Live-Stream
The OnePlus Watch 2 will be launched on livestream at 8:30pm (IST) on the company’s official YouTube Channel and official website, including the social media handles. We will update the embedded link of the live stream here as soon as it is available, as well as live updates of the OnePlus Watch 2 launch event.
OnePlus Watch 2: Expected Price in India
