Home

Technology

OnePlus Watch 2 Launch Live Updates: OnePlus Watch 2 to be Launched Today; Check Expected Features, Price

OnePlus Watch 2 Launch Live Updates: OnePlus Watch 2 to be Launched Today; Check Expected Features, Price

After the release of the OnePlus 12 series, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is set to launch its OnePlus Watch 2 live on February 26, 2024. Here are all the updates.

OnePlus Watch 2 to debut in India on February 26. (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus Watch 2 Launch Live Updates: OnePlus is set to launch its OnePlus Watch 2 at the MWC 2024 (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona on Monday. While Amazon has already created a dedicated microsite for the smartwatch, it also confirms that the device will make its debut in India with its global launch today. Unlike the previous square design followed by the OnePlus Nord Watch, the latest Watch 2 smartwatch will sport a circular design with rotating bezels and will operate on Google WearOS.

Trending Now

Here are all the expected features, specifications and price of the OnePlus Watch 2

You may like to read

OnePlus Watch 2 Launch: Check Live Updates

3:00 PM: Out of many users waiting for the live stream event, a few shared discontent regarding the estimated high price of the OnePlus Watch 2 which is speculated to be priced around Rs 24,999.

2:20 PM: Another OnePlus Watch 2 fan shares his excitement on the YouTube that it will be his first smartwatch ever.

2:00 PM: A user on X (previously twitter) compliments on the premium design of the OnePlus Watch 2.

1:45 PM: The smartwatch is expected to come with a larger 402 mAh battery, support for 10W charging, and a 1.43-inch AMOLED display.

1:30 PM: OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to be launched by 8:30 PM IST.

OnePlus Watch 2 Launch: How To Watch Live-Stream

The OnePlus Watch 2 will be launched on livestream at 8:30pm (IST) on the company’s official YouTube Channel and official website, including the social media handles. We will update the embedded link of the live stream here as soon as it is available, as well as live updates of the OnePlus Watch 2 launch event.

OnePlus Watch 2: Expected Price in India

The US version of the OnePlus Watch 2 will retail for $299, while the UK and EU versions will retail for £299 and €329, respectively. This information comes from tipster Ishan. The Indian version of the watch will retail for Rs 24,999. On the official OnePlus website, OnePlus.in, aficionados may purchase a pre-reserve pass for the OnePlus Watch 2 for Rs 99. With the pass, customers can purchase the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and the newest wristwatch for just Rs 1,000 less. OnePlus Watch 2: Expected Features, Specifications The Black Steel and Radiant Steel colour options for the OnePlus Watch 2 have previously been confirmed by the Chinese tech giant. The OnePlus Watch 2 will include a sapphire crystal watch face and a stainless steel case, as confirmed by the company. It also promises up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart mode. According to earlier sources, the OnePlus Watch 2 may come with a larger 402 mAh battery, support for 10W charging, and a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. The wristwatch is probably equipped with all the required communication features, including Bluetooth 2.4GHz/2GHz, Wi-Fi, GPS, and IP68 dust and water protection. Anticipated powering the wristwatch is the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 CPU, which supports up to 1GB of RAM. Google’s WearOS 4 is anticipated to power the OnePlus Watch 2 in its worldwide version.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.