OnePlus Watch 2 Launched: OnePlus Watch 2 Priced At Rs 22,999; Check Features, Specification
After the release of the OnePlus 12 series, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is set to launch its OnePlus Watch 2 live on February 26, 2024. Here are all the updates.
OnePlus Watch 2 Launch Live Updates: OnePlus has just launched its OnePlus Watch 2 at the MWC 2024 (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona on Monday. While Amazon has already created a dedicated microsite for the smartwatch, it also confirms that the device will make its debut in India with its global launch today. Unlike the previous square design followed by the OnePlus Nord Watch, the latest Watch 2 smartwatch will sport a circular design with rotating bezels and will operate on Google WearOS.
Here are all the features, specifications and price of the OnePlus Watch 2
OnePlus Watch 2 Launch: Check Live Updates
8:40 PM: The brand claims that the new OnePlus Watch 2 will have “military grade” durability.
8:35 PM: The OnePlus Watch 2 sale goes live on March 4, 2024 at 12 PM IST.
8:30 PM: The OnePlus Watch 2 is officially priced at Rs 22,999 in India with WearOS confirmed by the brand.
8:27 PM: With minutes left into the launch, OnePlus has announced that users will be able to design the watch faces for the OnePlus Watch 2 and win exciting prizes.
8:00 PM: The fans on YouTube are excited for the launch event, which will be live in 30 minutes from now.
7:30 PM: The OnePlus Watch 2 launch event will be live in exactly one hour. Live updates will be posted here.
7:20 PM: On its community forum, OnePlus has started a contest in advance of the launch.
6:50 PM: The OnePlus Watch 2 is set to debut in less than 2 hours, with speculation of an Android-based Wear OS on the smartwatch.
5:20 PM: Speculations among fans spark regarding the OnePlus Watch 2, if it will have an e-sim or confirmed brezel design.
4:30 PM: Many users are taking to YouTube before the live stream, anticipating the smartwatch release and confirming features like LTE.
4:30 PM: The OnePlus Watch 2 is 4 hours away from its official launch, with fans waiting for the official device price.
4:00 PM: With less than 5 hours until the launch, fans are excited to watch the live stream of the Watch 2, with the tagline “Your partner in time.”
3:30 PM: The OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to last about 4 days without charge (given its 100-hour battery claim)
3:00 PM: Out of many users waiting for the live stream event, a few shared discontent regarding the estimated high price of the OnePlus Watch 2, which is speculated to be priced around Rs 24,999.
2:20 PM: Another OnePlus Watch 2 fan shares his excitement on YouTube that it will be his first smartwatch ever.
2:00 PM: A user on X (previously Twitter) compliments the premium design of the OnePlus Watch 2.
1:45 PM: The smartwatch is expected to come with a larger 402 mAh battery, support for 10W charging, and a 1.43-inch AMOLED display.
1:30 PM: OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to be launched by 8:30 PM IST.
OnePlus Watch 2: Price in India
