OnePlus is all set to enter the smartwatch segment. The company's OnePlus Watch will be launched soon. According to reports, the company's first smartwatch has been certified by the Singapore IMDA. The company listed the smartwatch model number W301GB in this listing. The company can launch its first smartwatch called OnePlus Watch. It is unknown at this time what features the OnePlus smartwatch will have.

According to reports, the company's first smartwatch has been certified by Singapore IMDA. The company's smartwatch model number W301GB has appeared on the listing which concludes to this fact that OnePlus may launch its smartwatch soon. Although, no information has come out about the specifications and features of OnePlus Watch. No other details other than the model number of the smartwatch have been given in the IMDA listing.

According to experts, the OnePlus Watch can come with the Google Wear OS operating system. This is more likely to happen because OnePlus phones run on Google's Android OS. At the same time, OnePlus sister company Oppo also recently launched its smartwatch along with Wear OS.

Rumors have been heard about the OnePlus smartwatch since 2014. However, the company never hinted about plans to bring its smartwatch. At the same time, after mentioning the OnePlus smartwatch on the IMDA listing, it is now almost certain that the company is thinking about launching its smartwatch soon. In the year 2019, Chinese tech company OnePlus entered the Indian television market with OnePlus TV. Rumors also surfaced that the company can launch a new device in the wearable category. It was revealed that OnePlus is working on a smartwatch, which can be launched with the next flagship device. In the report by Phonearena, it was claimed that work on the OnePlus Watch is going on and it is almost ready for launch.

OnePlus is not the only company that is now gaining its place in the smartwatch segment. Chinese smartphone giant Vivo is also preparing to launch its smartwatch.