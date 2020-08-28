New Delhi: After launching its first mid-range premium smartphone Nord, Chinese brand OnePlus is now working on a smartwatch that may arrive as ‘OnePlus Watch’. Also Read - #TwitterDown Trends on Twitter Hours After Gmail Outage, Netizens Back With Hilarious Memes

The 'OnePlus Watch' has been certified by the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and their page reveals the watch has model number W301GB, reports XDA Developers.

It may run Google's Wear OS and feature a Snapdragon Wear system-on-chip, potentially the recently-launched Snapdragon Wear 4100.

OnePlus Watch may also include an OLED display to save battery and a host of fitness and health features like a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor and software-based features such as sleep pattern analysis, goals oriented exercise tracking and more.

Back in 2016, OnePlus actually confirmed that the company was developing a smartwatch.

“We had completed the design but we still decided to scrap it. We have to be focused,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said during the ‘Converge’ tech conference held in Hong Kong.

OPPO recently launched a smartwatch called the OPPO Watch which looks similar to the Apple Watch but without a digital crown.