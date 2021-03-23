OnePlus is set to launch its first smartwatch along with new flagship 9 series smartphones at an online launch event later today. While this is the company’s first-gen smartwatch, it is the second wearable after OnePlus Band that was launched earlier. Hours before the much-awaited launch, photos of OnePlus Watch were leaked. Also Read - OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei Launches New Tech Company 'Nothing', Check Details

The livestream for OnePlus 9 series launch event will begin at 7.30 pm (IST). OnePlus is expected to launch three smartphones: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 R and OnePlus Pro. This is the first time OnePlus is launching three devices at once.

Founder and CEO of OnePlus, Pete Lau, has revealed that the watch has more than 110 work-out modes. "One watch, more than 110 work-out modes. #OnePlusWatch," Lau said in a tweet.

The tweet also includes a short animated video that shows some of the work-out modes such as walking, swimming, cycling, running, cricket, badminton, weightlifting, ballet, free training, and shooting.

Key Specifications

The smartwatch is expected to feature a Snapdragon Wear system-on-chip, potentially the recently-launched Snapdragon Wear 4100.

Features

It will also be able to answer phone calls, display notifications, control media playback, and work as a remote for OnePlus TVs.

OnePlus Watch may also include an OLED display to save battery and a host of fitness and health features like a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor and software-based features such as sleep pattern analysis, goals-oriented exercise tracking and more.

Design

The OnePlus CEO said that the company’s priority for devices is to offer “fashionable designs, provide seamless connectivity and deliver a best-in-class user experience.”

OnePlus Watch Price

The price of OnePlus Watch is not known yet, however, it is not expected to be as expensive as Apple Watch. Reports of the leaked price of OnePlus Watch said it will start around 150 euros in the EU market, that it is likely to be priced around Rs 13,000 in India.

Each OnePlus Watch is individually hand polished for a stunning finish.

How to watch OnePlus launch online:

The OnePlus 9 series launch event is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm in India. You will able to watch OnePlus launch even live online as it will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel of OnePlus.