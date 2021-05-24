OnePlus launched a 40-inch (100 cm) smart television under its Y-series on Flipkart today. Ahead of the launch, a teaser on the e-commerce site for OnePlus TV 40Y1 revealed most of the key details and features of the smart TV. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 has similar specifications as the 43-inch variant but packs a smaller screen and a more affordable price tag. Also Read - Amazon Sale On Mobile: Check Today's Offer for Xiaomi Redmi, Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo

One Plus TV 40-inch Highlights:

Supported Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube, Zee 5, etc.

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

One Plus TV 40-inch Specs, Features

The new OnePlus Y Series 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (40FA1A00) packs similar specifications as the existing 43-inch variant. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be equipped with 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, a 64-bit processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The smart TV will include ports such as 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, two HDMI, two USB 2.0 ports, video optical, ethernet, and RF. Also Read - Flipkart, Amazon Sale Offer on Samsung, Redmi, Oneplus, Other Smartphones

The OnePlus TV runs Android TV 9.0 with Oxygen Play support and feature Gamma Engine, which is claimed to add dynamic contrast and improve picture quality. It will also include support for noise reduction, dynamic contrast, and colour space mapping. Also Read - SBI offer on Amazon, Mobile: Now Buy iPhone, Samsung, Redmi, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Nokia And Other Smartphones At Cheap Rates; Check Discount, Cashbacks

The OnePlus TV 40-inch comes with support for all the popular OTT platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, among others. It comes with support for Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Alexa for hands-free voice control and also support OnePlus Connect, which allows it to be controlled via a smartphone instead of remote control.

One Plus TV 40-inch Price, Offers:

Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus TV 40Y1 was expected to be priced around Rs 20,000. After the smart TV was listed on Flipkart for sale at 12 noon today, the price of OnePlus TV 40Y1 is confirmed to be Rs 21,999. You also get one-year warranty on product and one-year additional warranty for panel.

Here are the payment options for buying the smart TV:

No cost EMI starting from Rs 1,834/month

Debit / Flipkart EMI available

Net banking & Credit/ Debit/ ATM card

Available offers on purchase of One Plus 40-inch TV: