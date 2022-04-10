Chinese technology giant OnePlus on April 7 had launched the 43 inch Y1S Pro smart TV, expanding its affordable smart TV portfolio. The new OnePlus 43 inch Y1S Pro will go on sale tomorrow at various online and offline channels. The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro offers an upgraded 43 inch 4K UHD display, along with a smarter connected ecosystem experience to users.Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition launched; price in India, sale date and more

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro will be available for Rs 29,999, and on open sale starting Monday, April 11 at Amazon as well as on company’s website, its offline stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, Jio Digital and other select offline partner stores. Also Read - Coocaa Smart LED TVs launched in India via Flipkart, prices start from Rs 8,999

Here are the specifications: