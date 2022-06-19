Keep Your Online Data Safe And Secure: In today’s time, all our important information is present on the phone, computer, or laptop. All this makes our lives easy. But a small mistake can make our data available online thus putting us in a dangerous situation. Here cyber expert Abhishek Dhabhai is telling us what measures can be taken to secure our data.Also Read - Pandya Store Actress Simran Budharup Gets Rape Threats From 14-Year-Old, FIR Filed

What measures should be taken on the phone for data protection?

For data protection on the mobile device, save your 15-digit IMEI number. In case of mobile phone theft or loss, this number will come in handy for filing a police complaint. Use auto-lock to lock automatically or you can enable keypad lock using passcode/security pattern. Also Read - Online Job Fraud Awareness: How Fake Job Search Websites Can Rob You Off Your Money

Use the PIN to lock the SIM card, so that the SIM is not misused if the device is stolen. Use a password to protect memory card information. Never leave your mobile device unattended. Turn off applications (camera, audio/video players) and connections (Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi) when not in use. Back up data regularly. Also Read - Quick Steps To Copy Text from Photos on Android and iPhone: Complete Guide Inside

Accept all cookies or not?

We should not accept cookies from all types of websites. With the help of cookies, all your important information also goes to those websites. Later they can also misuse it. To avoid this, only the cookies of the trusted website should be accepted. It is best to decline cookies as far as possible.

How to block a spam message?

There are two ways to block spam calls and messages. First, go to the messaging app and type start and send it to 1909. Another way is to call 1909 from your phone. Activate the Do Not Disturb (DND) service by following the instructions on the phone. With both these methods, the incoming calls and messages on your phone will be greatly reduced. With the help of some apps like Truecaller or call blockers, you can detect spam. Although it is completely malware-free, it is not necessary.

Many apps ask for access to our photos, and messages. If not given, we do not get full access to the app. Where to complain about this?

The decision to give approval is yours. The more access you give, the greater the risk to your data. There is no way to complain about it.