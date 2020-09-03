Online Game Ban: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday (3 September) has decided to ban online games such as rummy and poker ‘for the protection of the youth’. Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said that the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to ban online gambling. Also Read - After a Fight Over Game, 7-Year-Old Bareilly Boy Slits Throat of His 4-Year-Old Cousin; Condition Critical

Giving information to the journalists of the cabinet meeting, Perni Venkataramaiah said that nowadays online gambling has become one which is 'misleading' and harming the youth. Perni Venkataramaiah said, so we have decided to ban all such online gambling to protect the youth.

"So we have decided to ban all such online gambling to protect the youth," Information Minister said.

According to the cabinet’s decision, the organizers of online gambling will have to go to jail for a year, in addition to the crime for the first time. The second offense will carry a prison sentence of up to two years with a fine. The minister said that those caught playing online games will face a jail term of six months.

The decision came after the government has banned Chinese mobile apps (India bans 118 Chinese Apps) amidst the ongoing tension between India and China. This time 118 mobile apps have been banned, including the popular gaming app PUBG banned in India. The government has banned them citing national security. Chinese apps that are banned this time include mobile apps such as Livik, WeChat Work and WeChat Reading, Applock, Carrom Friends, besides PUBG.

The ministry has said in its statement that it had received many complaints about these apps. We had received several reports that some mobile apps on Android and iOS platforms were stealing users’ data and constantly passing them illegally to their servers located outside the country.

Several Chinese apps have been banned before, including the popular TicketLock. In late June, India banned 59 mobile apps from China, including TicketLock, Halo. 47 more Chinese apps were later banned in late July. Thus far 224 apps have been banned in China.