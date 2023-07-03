Home

Open AI’s GPT-3 Can Lie To You And Generate Convincing Misinformation, Says Study

OpenAI's GPT-3 can produce accurate tweets but also provide convincing misinformation that are harder to detect, a study stated.

Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 or GPT-3 is one of OpenAI's largest AI models that was released in 2020. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools can help us create content, and generate information but they are not perfect. Behind the cheers and claps for AI tools and its use, there has also been a sense of worry for experts about how it also poses a threat for spreading misinformation. OpenAI’s GPT-3 can produce accurate tweets that are easier to understand but also fake ones that are harder to detect, a recent study stated.

What Is GPT-3

Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 or GPT-3 is one of OpenAI’s largest AI models that was released in 2020. Given any text prompt like a phrase or a sentence, GPT-3 returns a text completion in natural language. “Developers can ‘program GPT-3 by showing it just a few examples or ‘prompts’. We have designed the API to be both simple for anyone to use but also flexible enough to make machine learning teams more productive,” the company said.

To date, over 300 apps are using GPT-3 across varying categories and industries, from productivity and education to creativity and games.

GPT-3 Can Spread Misinformation

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Zurich, delved into the capabilities of AI models, specifically focusing on GPT-3, to determine their potential risks and benefits in generating and disseminating (dis)information.

The study, not peer-reviewed yet, involving 697 participants sought to evaluate whether individuals could differentiate between disinformation and accurate information presented in the form of tweets. The topics covered included climate change, vaccine safety, the Covid-19 pandemic, flat earth theory, and homoeopathic treatments for cancer.

“Our results show that GPT-3 is a double-edge sword, which, in comparison with humans, can produce accurate information that is easier to understand, but can also produce more compelling disinformation,” wrote the researchers in the paper’s abstract posted on a preprint website, according to a report by news agency IANS.

On the one hand, GPT-3 demonstrated the ability to generate accurate and, compared to tweets from real Twitter users, more easily comprehensible information. However, the researchers also discovered that the AI language model had an unsettling knack for producing highly persuasive disinformation.

In a concerning twist, participants were unable to reliably differentiate between tweets created by GPT-3 and those written by real Twitter users.

“Our study reveals the power of AI to both inform and mislead, raising critical questions about the future of information ecosystems,” Federico Germani, a postdoctoral researcher at the varsity, said.

These findings suggest that information campaigns created by GPT-3, based on well-structured prompts and evaluated by trained humans, would prove more effective for instance in a public health crisis which requires fast and clear communication to the public.

“The findings underscore the critical importance of proactive regulation to mitigate the potential harm caused by AI-driven disinformation campaigns,” Nikola Biller-Andorno, director of the varsity’s Institute of Biomedical Ethics and History of Medicine (IBME), said.

