OpenAI’s ChatGPT App Now Available For Download On Google Play Store

The ChatGPT app on Android is more or less identical to the iOS app. The users can sync conversations and preferences across devices too.

The ChatGPT tool is available for free to anyone with an internet connection and designed to be more user-friendly. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: The ChatGPT app for Android users is now available for download on Google Play Store. The ChatGPT for Android app was launched a few months after the free iOS app brought the chatbot to iPhones.

ChatGPT App For Android Users

The ChatGPT app for Android users is powered by GPT-3.5-turbo. By using the latest AI technology, it can answer users’ questions appropriately.

The Android rollout is likely to come to US users first and then to other countries but the company was yet to reveal plans.

One can sign up to be notified when the app goes live by hitting “pre-register” on the Google Play Store.

OpenAI has also introduced a new “customised instructions” feature for ChatGPT, that allows users to share anything with the artificial intelligence (AI)-chatbot for future conversations.

“Custom instructions are currently available in Beta for Plus users, and we plan to roll out to all users soon,” the company said.

Users can edit or delete custom instructions at any time for new conversations. Moreover, the users’ instructions won’t be shared with shared link viewers. Last month, OpenAI updated the ChatGPT application on iOS, and added Bing integration for Plus plan users. The company also improved the history search with the update.

What is ChatGPT?

Ask the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to write an essay on any topic, it will generate answer in a matter of seconds. The ChatGPT tool is available for free to anyone with an internet connection and designed to be more user-friendly. It works like a written dialogue between the AI system and the person asking it questions.

Millions of people have played with it over the past few months, using it to write silly poems or songs, to try to trick it into making mistakes, or for more practical purposes such as helping compose an email. All of those queries are also helping it get smarter.

The AI chatbot claims the dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to “answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests”.

How to use ChatGPT on the website

Visit official website – openai.com/blog/chatgpt/

Click on ‘Try ChatGPT’ button the homepage

Sign up with email address and log onto the platform

A new page will launch where you can type your query in the text box and click enter

The chatbot will answer your query

